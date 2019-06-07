Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, the TV chef who changed the way we eat, is taking on his biggest battle yet: to end our addiction to plastic. Bryan Appleyard meets him.


"I wouldn't last five minutes in my own kitchen," admits Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall over lunch in the private dining room at his River Cottage Kitchen restaurant in Bristol. "I'm just too messy — and probably not on it enough to run a service."

It's true: in 1989, he was sacked as a sous-chef at the uber-groovy River Cafe in Hammersmith for being too chaotic and slow. He hasn't really been a working chef

