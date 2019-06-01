It's not easy being a dad to a daughter — sometimes unexpected dilemmas creep up.

A recent post on Reddit has gone viral, as a desperate father has asked for help in a dire situation which tests the ethics of parenting, reports the Independent.

Writing under the username u/Pause96, he explains: "I'm the dad of a 25 year old young woman who I love very much. I've been able to have a good relationship with my daughter and I enjoy my time with her, but there's one thing about her that would give many people pause - she is a diagnosed sociopath."

The father describes how his daughter displayed increasingly odd and disturbing behaviour from a young age, which motivated him to seek professional help. He explains how she struggled in elementary school and always got in trouble for lying, cruelty and all other types of misbehaviour.

At 18 she was officially diagnosed with sociopathy, and with an "enormous amount" of therapy and support, her inferior behaviour minimised as the years went by.

The man gratefully noted that her following years were much more valuable: "She's law-abiding; has a decent job and a good education; and has many good friendships and admirers. Especially male admirers; she is very, very charming and adept at attracting guys and maintaining their interest."

He states that she has a boyfriend who he really likes and gets on with as they live in a similar area. But there's just one issue.

The man went on to explain: "I doubt she loves him. We've had some very honest, in-depth discussions about her mental health since her diagnosis, and she's been open with me that she doesn't feel love or empathy towards anyone, even family.

"When she acted very sad and broken up over the death of one of her closest friends at the funeral, she confessed to me privately that it was all a put-on, and that she felt 'pretty neutral' about the whole thing. She has also stated she has never once felt guilty about anything she's ever done, and doesn't know what guilt feels like.

"While she enjoys being around her boyfriend and is sexually attracted to him, I highly doubt she feels much of anything towards him love-wise."

The boyfriend reportedly did not know about the diagnosis and the daughter was terrified to tell him because she didn't want to "scare him away".

But he disagrees. He says: "I've made it clear to her that she needs to tell him the truth before they marry; that he has the right to know and consider it; or I will; to which she always responds, 'I know you wouldn't dare.'

"I actually would - I really like and respect this young man, and would feel awful keeping this "secret" from him, and letting him walk into a marriage without this piece of knowledge. I'm not trying to sabotage my daughter's future."

He closed out his story by asking Reddit users if he was in the wrong.

What do you think?