Art finds inspiration in the least likely places but this one is quite the surprise.

People who mocked Devast8's tattoo never expected it to become a fashion icon gracing the runways in Europe. However, these are strange times, so here we find ourselves.

Italian luxury fashion brand Gucci has just shown off its 2020 collection and eagle-eyed observers have noticed the company appears to have taken inspiration from Mark Anthony Cropp, the Kiwi who found viral fame in 2017 because of his distinctive "Devast8" tattoo across his face.

Oh did Gucci just copied our “DEVAST88” guy in their autumn show???? 🤔😁 go #DEVAST8 dude, you’ve made an impact on the fashion front 😃 pic.twitter.com/6QDbCL5geq — Gilda Kirkpatrick (@Strange_G) May 31, 2019

The Gucci Cruise 2020 fashion show at the Capitoline Museums in Rome on May 28 featured a number of models with similar tattoos to Cropp's one covering their faces.

Photo / YouTube

They spelt out words like "Gucci" and "Amore" rather than "Devast8" but that was really the only difference.

Photo / YouTube

The show was livestreamed on YouTube. You can watch it below and check the tattoos for yourself:

Mark Cropp became internationally known in 2017, after he spoke to the Herald about being unable to get a job because of his extensive facial ink.

He said his brother tattooed the nickname "Devast8" on his face during a heavy night of drinking in jail.

When released he wanted to get off the unemployment benefit, get a job and put food on the table for his family.

However, employers would not have a bar of him because of the tattoo.