Kate, William, Harry and Meghan are splitting up.

The Sussexes and the Cambridges are stepping aside from their joint charity, the Royal Foundation to pursue their own charities separately.

Dubbed the "fab four" after they made a group appearance at their charity's first Q&A forum last year, just 15 months later they are going their own ways.

Rumours of a supposed feud between the Sussexes and Cambridges emerged towards the end of last year. Photo / Getty Images.

William and Harry first set up the Royal Foundation in 2009 to run all their charitable campaigns, and Kate came on board when she became the Duchess of Cambridge in 2011.

The next Royal Foundation board meeting on 19 June will reportedly officially confirm the split.

From feud reports to royal aides quitting, it's been a bumpy ride for the Sussexes and Cambridges. Photo / Getty Images.

Royal aides have, however, confirmed that the family will still collaborate on some projects together.

The news follows Harry and Meghan moving away from Kate and William's home at Kensington Palace, prior to the birth of their first child, Archie.

The "fab four" first made their appearance at Christmas in 2017. Photo / Getty Images.

"Things did get very bad between the brothers and they didn't see each other privately for a number of months after the royal wedding," a "royal source" told The Sun.

"Certainly the animosity over status, money and Meghan meant that the split in their joint households had to be brought forward much more quickly than anticipated, so perhaps it was inevitable that their joint charity has to be split too."

There have also been claims that things between William and Harry haven't been the same since his royal nuptials to Meghan last year. Photo / Getty Images.

According to The Sun, Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have declined to comment on the split.