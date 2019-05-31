It is a common occurrence for most when your brand new outfit is spoiled from your butterfingers spilling greasy food down your front, or getting grime on yourself from pressing against a dirty car.

You end up riddled with panic, thinking your clothes are forever ruined as we all assume grease is the stain of all stains.

A mum has shared her top tip for removing grease stains from clothes. Photo / Facebook

Thankfully, one kind UK mum has taken to Facebook to share her simple stain remover secret that will rescue those grubbed up clothes.

All you need to do is take a quick trip to your local supermarket or dairy and purchase a couple of bottles of cola (you can use any brand).

Posting in the Cleaning Hacks group, she revealed to mums around the globe how she used the cola to remove grease stains out of her son's hooded sweatshirt.

She wrote "My son was helping his dad change the clutch on a car at the weekend and got a fairly new jacket covered in grease…I've read a lot of times about coke getting rid of oil on driveways etc so I thought I'd try it on his jacket."

She instructed on her post that she filled a bucket with two bottles of cola and placed the hoodie in the bucket to soak overnight.

She soaked the jumper in cola. Photo / Facebook

The next morning she removed the hoodie and put it in for a regular machine wash.

"It's come up good as new," she wrote alongside before and after photos showing how well the cola-stain trick had worked.

People were impressed with the hack and how easy it was.

It now looks good as new. Photo / Facebook

One said: "Wow, I had never heard of that before, but thanks!!!:"

Others tagged friends, encouraging them to take note of the tip.

How does it work

The phosphoric acids in the Cola help to break down the grease particles.

As well as removing stains from clothes, cola could also be used to clean rust, clean grouting and neutralise nasty odours.