Having guests over, drinking alcohol or cooking after 9:30pm are all reasonable things to do at home - regardless of whether you're renting or you own the place.

But not according to one landlord, based in North Carolina, who has been called out over his list of demands to his tenants. The list has shocked the internet after a woman shared it to a Facebook group called Awful Roomates: Roomates from Hell.

While some of his demands were reasonable, such as keeping noise levels down, others were downright insane.

"NO GUESTS!!! No one is permitted on the property but those residing at the residence," he wrote.

"Rides must stop at the end of the driveway and let you off accordingly. It [sic] your ride lingers or comes onto the driveway it is considered trespassing and will be handled as such due to posted signs on the property."

The list of demands made by the landlord enraged many Facebook users. Photo / Getty Images.

His list of stipulations also included a ban on turning the heaters up, telling his tenants to instead "get an extra blanket".

Tenants are also banned from cooking meals between 9.30pm and 6am during the week and between 9.30pm and 9.30am on the weekend.

Members of the Facebook group were understandably perplexed by the list of demands.

"Is this guy renting a prison cell?" asked one.

What if you have a partner? They can't come over???? And no cooking before 9:30 on a weekend? What if you work on the weekend in the morning and wanna cook breakfast."

"The no guest rule really gets me. Imagine your family visiting you and wanting to see your new place and you get evicted immediately because of that," wrote another.