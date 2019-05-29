The internet is freaking out after a woman discovered that women share a particular mark on their body.

A woman, Aaryn Whitley, shared a post on Twitter showing a selection of women showing a freckle in the middle of their wrist.

"Ladies … you got a freckle on the middle of your wrist or is this a myth lmao," she posted.

ladies..... u got a freckle on the middle of ur wrist or is this a myth lmao pic.twitter.com/VpwkkeWKTj — aaryn ✰ (@aarynwhitley) May 22, 2019

The post since went viral, with thousands of women sharing their own identical freckle.

A freckle is an usually high deposit of melanin on one spot in the skin — so it seems the middle of women's wrists is a popular spot for the pigment.

Exposure to the sun activates the production of more melanin, which can cause freckles to be darker. Areas like the wrist are often exposed to sunlight.

Most women who posted a picture were shocked after discovering the freckle on their wrist and that so many other people had it.



"I was like 'nah' but apparently I keep my wrist freckle under my watch," one person wrote.

Another wrote: "I was like not me. Then I looked at my left wrist."