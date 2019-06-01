It was a disaster that prompted a then-12-year-old Tayla Nasmith to start her own initiative to help link struggling expectant mums with donated baby gear.

Six years on the West Aucklander's Facebook page, Mummys in need, has helped more than 1000 mums, including some as young as 13 and kicked out of home for falling pregnant.

Now 18, Nasmith works full-time as a receptionist at a law firm and will next year begin studying towards becoming a teacher, but she has no plans to ease back on the two to three hours she usually spends each night co-ordinating donations and recipients.

After all, she's been giving her time to help others almost half her life.

Advertisement

It began when she was about 10 and friends were organising donations for those in need following a typhoon in the Philippines.

"I organised, with a lot of help from mum and dad, three truckloads of stuff to go over. I was so young, I felt like I had so much to give and so I talked to my parents about how else I could help."

Soon she was organising second-hand pyjama donations for Starship Hospital, but not long after new health and safety rules meant only new pyjamas could be given, Nasmith said.

"I needed a plan C. I really wasn't a normal 12-year-old. I'm not sure why I wasn't outside playing with my friends ... I just really had a hand for helping people."

She started Mummys in need, and was further inspired to stick with it after her own sister became pregnant at 16 and Nasmith discovered how tough it was for, particularly, young mums.

"There's not much financial support and it's really hard. We've dealt with 13 and 14-year-olds that have been kicked out of home and they are living with an aunty and uncle, or grandparents, and they're not even [in touch] with Winz because they don't realise they can go to Winz."

Tayla's Facebook page has helped more than 1000 mums over six years. Photo / Jason Oxenham

According to Work and Income, teen parents aged over 16 are in some cases eligible for benefits, depending on their circumstances. Eligibility can depend on relationship status, parental support and whether the teen parent is in or available for education, training or work-based learning.

Mummys in need worked by providing a way for people to donate baby gear, including prams, cots and clothes, which was then passed on to those in need. Treasures, OHbaby!, Whittakers, Only Organic, Nature Baby and The Sleep Store also provided donations of needed items or raffle-fillers to help support Nasmith's efforts.

Donations, especially of prams, bassinets and cots, hadn't been keeping up with demand lately so Nasmith has set up a Givealittle page so she can buy needed items second hand.

Her own mum helped where she could, but running Mummys in need was still time-consuming, Nasmith said. But it was never a chore.

"The reactions from the mums when they get [what they need] is worth it."

Some mums told Nasmith how embarrassed they were to be asking for help, but she was quick to reassure them.

"We tell them they're not alone, and they're really not, because we'd have had other people asking [for help] just before. Mummys in need is a platform, it's not a place where people are judging."

Sometimes she saw donated items being sold not long after, which was hard.

"But I have to think 'Well, it's been sold so they can buy the next thing [they need]'."

• Mummys in need Giveaittle: https://bit.ly/2KaD3ZD