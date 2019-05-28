A bar owner has sparked fierce debate after she complained about customers ordering the free tap water instead of paying for other drinks.

Sam Espensen's tweet went viral after taking aim at her customers accusing them of "not respecting her business enough" to pay for drinks.

Her bar, Bristol Spirit, in Bristol, sells infused spirits as well as wines and beers but she explained they can't turn a profit when people eat food from the pop-up caravans and don't buy her drinks.

But her frustration boiled over when 14 people in one week asked for tap water with their meals.

Taking to Twitter, she vented saying: "If you just ask for tap water, it feels like you are telling us you don't value our business enough to buy a drink, which is the reason we exist.

"If you come to Bristol Spirit and you only drink free tap water – we will not make enough money from your table to break even, let alone turn a profit."

Bristol Spirit caters for up to 26 people. But with 14 ordering tap water last week, the bar began to feel the pinch.

She said: "Over a month that is a significant amount of income – especially in the summer months and in hot weather when trade drops off.

"This is because we have food pop-ups, so the majority of the money from the food goes to them – and rightly so.

"We understand that you may not have a lot of money, but we cannot survive as a business on money from you just eating.

"We are a bar not a restaurant. If you don't want to drink alcohol, we have an excellent range of low sugar mocktails and non alcoholic alternatives."

As expected, numerous customers and locals hit back at the bar, with one saying they legally need to provide tap water.

"You are required by law to provide free tap water. Discouraging people from doing so can lose you your licence. You should rethink your business model."

Others said she shouldn't blame customers but come up with a better solution.

But it really isn't, dont blame the customer for the management not thinking enough about food cost that they will turn a profit on the food alone. If you are losing money on your food alone than you need to cut food costs or set higher food prices, not blame the customer... — Shannon McCrary (@shannonhmccrary) May 27, 2019

My wife only drinks water. Occasionally a green tea when we're out. I love a good beer or even a cocktail, but now if I come to eat I'll feel my wife is hurting your profit margins. Let another couple have the table, they may both drink something other than water. — Walks without Rhythm (@SR_Chep) May 23, 2019

However, others sided with the bar, with many saying the post was informative and thought-provoking.

I actually thought it was really helpful, as I no longer drink alcohol I'm ashamed to say it hadn't occurred to me what the knock on would be with just tap water. Although I wouldn't have the cheek to expect to drink tap water all night in a bar. — Andy Jack (@AndyJack15) May 24, 2019

"People are mad. I frequently drink tap water while eating but totally got that as a bar with pop up food that doesn't work for you," another wrote.