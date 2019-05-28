Temperatures are set to plummet by as much as 10 degrees Celsius this Queen's Birthday weekend as a snowy blast hits New Zealand - so if you haven't unpacked your merino from last winter, it's time to get it out now.

With the incoming cold blast in mind, it's time to revisit some good tips for dressing babies and toddlers, to keep them warm and cosy during this wintry blast.

1. Start from the top

Humans lose most of their body heat from their head, so a good beanie is a must for winter.

2. Layer them up!

The secret to good layering is to start with the thinnest garment underneath and work your way to the thickest item on top. Remember you can add socks under the footed onesies for extra warmth.

3. Remember the car seat issue

Remember big jackets and snowsuits are not good to wear when your child is in the car seat as they can make the car seat straps too loose and become a safety hazard. Make sure your child is wearing a warm top underneath their jacket, otherwise regulate your car temperature to match what they are wearing. If necessary, you can use the jacket or snowsuit as a blanket over the straps but do not keep the jacket on when strapping the child into the car seat.

4. Use the 'plus one' rule

Not sure whether your baby has enough layers on? One common rule to follow is the "plus one" rule. As a general guide, babies should have one more layer on than you do.

5. Keep checking

Babies can't tell you if they're too hot or too cold - not just because they might not have the necessary verbal skills to express it but also because they're not very good at judging their own temperatures themselves. One good way to check if your baby is warm enough is to check the toes and tummy and back areas. If the toes feel warm and their tummy and back is sweaty, strip off a layer. A cool tummy means your baby needs another layer on.

Another good way to check is by touching the back of their neck. If they're a bit sweaty, time to take off some clothing. If it's cool, your baby might be cold.