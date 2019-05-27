Forget Uber eats or Domino's, the Duchess of Sussex's guilty pleasure is much cheaper, and much easier to always have at the ready.

Meghan Markle's favourite naughty indulgence is boxed macaroni and cheese.

In 2017, Markle told Women's Health magazine that during her life before royalty she would eat mac and cheese from a box, french fries and tater tots.

"I love a French fry, but there's no shame in that," Markle, 37, said at the time. "But you know what I do really happen to lovvvvve (sic) is that boxed macaroni and cheese," she admitted.

The interview was published online on Eyeswoom in November 2017, soon after the Sussex's confirmed their romance to Vanity Fair.

Markle was starring in Suits at the time and shared her health and wellness habits with blogger Athena Calderone.

She said they stem from being raised in California, but confessed that like anyone else, she also has guilty pleasures.

"I now buy the Annie's organic one if I'm craving it," she said about the packet macaroni meal. "I throw some frozen peas into it and have this gooey simple childlike meal."

People have been wondering if Prince Harry likes this delicious meal too, and if she'll eventually feed it to baby Archie. Photo / Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, not everyone agreed with the Duchess' guilty pleasure, with Twitter users vocally criticizing the food as "gross".

Markle said her love for the boxed meal originated from a babysitting job where she used to make it for the children.

Twitter users hilariously wondered whether she'd also eventually feed the easy meal to Baby Sussex.

Do you think Meghan Markle, being American, will allow her royal baby to have Kraft Mac n cheese? — Trevenclaw (@Trevenclaw) May 9, 2019

In the same article, Markle shared that a meal she makes regularly is a more sophisticated pasta dish.

"Cacio and pepe pasta … so easy," she shared.

As well as French fries, the Duchess said her love for fried potatoes cannot be limited to one specific kind.

Imagine the Queen sitting down with Meghan enjoying her favourite foods before she was part of the family. Photo / Getty Images

"I'm also not averse to eating tater tots. With ketchup and sriracha," she continued.

Now, after being part of the royal family for two years, she hasn't commented on whether fries, mac and cheese and tater tots are regularly be found in the Sussex's home.

However, she is held responsible for being a great influence on her husband's weight loss, apparently converting him to a vegan diet and helping him abstain from alcohol.