Popular fast-food outlet KFC has quietly extended its delivery service to customers in select areas across the country.

Older chicken connoisseurs will remember a time when delivery of the deep-fried treat was widespread, but until recently only very few customers could enjoy door-to-door service.

Fans of the Colonel will need to check to see whether they're eligible, however, with delivery only available in areas of Christchurch, Hamilton, West Auckland and the North Shore. The service also comes with a $6.99 delivery fee and the warning that limited deliveries are available per hour.

The fast-food giant has set up a separate website, linked from their homepage, that allows users to pre-order their fried-chicken fix.

Advertisement

A KFC spokesperson told the Herald: "We've been trialling KFC deliveries in some areas over the past few years. We've recently extended it to a couple of areas in Auckland and Christchurch. It's more a natural extension of the service rather than a launch of something new. As for other regions, KFC fans should watch this space."

Kiwis who caught wind of the change were enthusiastic in their support, with one woman writing: "Woohoo I can't believe it's starting again."

Another was quick to point out that there's still a need out there for another old KFC favourite, writing: "and now work on bringing back the wet wipes".

Local pride was at the fore for Westies, who have three options for delivery, with one woman proudly saying, "I told you West Aucks is better."

Home delivery has surged in recent years, as the Uber Eats app transformed the market.

Auckland University of Technology senior hospitality lecturer Lindsay Neill told the Herald in March that the boom in the home delivery market — and Uber Eats' rise — comes following society's "quest for convenience".

"People are showing a display of conspicuous consumption," Neill said. "Because we're working longer, even though we're reaping reward for that financially, we just don't have time to go home and cook dinner."