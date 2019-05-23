A woman has revealed the shocking moment a bride asked her for more money for a wedding gift — the morning after her wedding.

Seyi Akiwowo took to Twitter to detail how she'd travelled to a destination wedding in Romania with a plus one in 2015, only to be caught off guard on the final night when they were asked to put cash into an envelope.

Having only ‎€25 ($43) on them and no ATM available due to the remote location, Seyi put in everything they had, adding the wedding was "dope" and guests had even received goodie bags.

With plans to buy the couple a "real gift" once she'd returned home, Seyi headed home (extremely hungover) the next morning — only to receive this text from the bride once she arrived back in London.

Advertisement

Seyi and her plus one gifted the bride and groom all the money they had left - only to be told it was 'insufficient'. Source /Twitter

Despite the bride stating before the wedding she didn't want gifts and instead wanted cash, Seyi felt the way they were asked on the day was a "trap" — especially as they'd paid for all their own expenses, including flights and accommodation.

The request ruined their friendship, with Seyi explaining the outrageous demand as a tactic similar to that of a "debt collector" — and the internet agreed.

Her lengthy thread — which at times was very humorous — has had thousands of comments, with many branding the situation "madness".

Meanwhile, many were desperate to know Seyi's response after receiving the message.

Not everyone sided with Seyi, though, with some declaring the money she gifted wasn't enough, calling her "cheap".

Mostly, though, Seyi's storytelling won over the internet, as you followed every twist and turn of the thread.

She even posted photos from the wedding — hiding the bride and groom's faces with laughing emojis — and spilled all the wild antics from the boozy bash.