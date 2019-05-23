A chef who has cooked for Oprah Winfrey and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has opened up on how she lost 30kg without exercising.

Bridget Davis has lost 30kg in just five months, and attributes her success to eating lots of protein and adding lots of flavour to her meals.

"Brain fog gone, bloating gone, stomach upsets gone, mood swings gone, tiredness gone," she wrote on her website Bridget's Healthy Kitchen.

"They say it takes 21 days to form a habit. I can tell you that after 90 days, I have left my old self behind eating little to no gluten, dairy and/or sugar."

This morning Davis, who runs food blog The Internet Chef, told Newshub her top tips for losing weight:

* Cutting out gluten, especially bread or anything with white flour in it

* Cutting out sugar

* Reducing the amount of dairy

* Start the day with protein, like chicken or eggs

* Lunch should be the largest meal of the day and include protein

"As a middle-aged woman with three children, I thought being overweight was just part of life. Now that I realise that I was just putting the wrong things into my body and have taken those out of my diet, I have more energy than I've ever had, my mood swings have elevated," she told Newshub.

"I look at life so differently - I've written three cookbooks in a year and a half, that's how much energy I have!"

Her latest cookbook is Bridget's Healthy Kitchen.