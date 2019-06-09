Everyone's busy, everyone's trying to figure out how to make the most out of the hours in a day, but sometimes time gets away on us. That's where micro-scheduling comes in - or does it? Siena Yates tests the theory.

THE PROMISE

Apparently the most successful people in the world are micro-scheduling now. Whether you need an orderly way to get through your busy schedule without losing your mind, a reminder to take breaks to manage your anxiety or simply just love to feel organised (or, like me, all of the above), micro-scheduling is supposed to help you get things