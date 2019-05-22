Corn chip fans who want to experience some '90s nostalgia will be happy to hear that CC's are coming back to New Zealand shelves.

A PepsiCo spokesperson has confirmed the Bluebird lunchtime snack is hitting shelves for a limited time only and will be available in two "delicious" flavours, Tasty Cheese and Flamegrilled BBQ.

"Bluebird is proud to announce that they are bringing back a Kiwi favourite!" a PepsiCo spokesperson said.

"CC's will be available for a limited time through participating petrol and convenience stores across New Zealand from the 27th of May."

In 2010, CC's and Aztec corn chips were cut from supermarket shelves in New Zealand and replaced by Doritos.

At the time Bluebird Foods conducted blind taste tests in which Doritos proved more popular.