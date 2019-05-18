This is the heartwarming moment a firefighter consoled a dog whose owner was involved in a fatal crash.

The pooch, reportedly named Lucky, was travelling with his owner along the side of the highway, at Lyon City, west Kentucky, when another vehicle lost control.

Fire Marshal Bill Compton was photographed caring for the dog while crews reportedly worked to free the trapped man.

Lucky refused to leave his owners side until he was airlifted to hospital, according to local news station WPSD-TV.

Police confirmed the man was one of three injured in Friday's crash that killed a fourth person.

Fire Marshal Bill Compton comforted a dog after the pet's owner was injured in a fatal crash. Photo / WPSD

Lyon County Animal Control assured Lucky was safe and healthy following the deadly crash, however no updates on the owners condition at this time.

The news outlet was told Lucky got picked up by a friend of the family.