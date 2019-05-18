Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr has an incredible head of hair.

Her signature brunette locks are healthy, shiny, and super bouncy — so it stands to reason she wouldn't use just any product on them like I have been guilty of a few times.

However there's a cheap as chips item the star swears by to keep her tresses lush and smooth – and it's a steal at just $17.

David Keough, an Aussie hairstylist to the stars, revealed to news.com.au the budget fave he uses on all his famous clients – spilling that Miranda is a huge fan of it, reports news.com.au.

"I think my favourite product is the John Frieda Frizz Ease Secret Weapon Creme that's great for controlling flyaways, putting moisture back in the hair," he said.

"I've used it on Miranda's hair and she loves it, she always has some in her bathroom."

Other celebs David has passed his love of this item onto include 90s teen icon Melissa Joan Hart, Christina Applegate and Alyssa Milano and Suits actress Sarah Rafferty, who we all know is besties with Meghan Markle — which basically means the Duchess must be a fan of it too.

They're not the only ones raving about this bargain beauty find – that you can pick up in supermarkets and drug stores for $16.99.

On social media, women have shared their love of it too, calling it "perfect" for tackling dry and static hair.

The John Frieda ambassador added that celebrities have the "same problems" as us – so if they're onto a beauty staple, chances are it'll work for you too.

And considering David once told news.com.au that getting a star's hair red carpet ready can cost up to $1500 – this item is an absolute bargain.

If you're keen to tame your flyaways, the product is super easy to use, David added.

"Just in your hand, run it through the hair, then use a brush and it really brings that lustre back to the hair," he said.

Yep, I'd happily part with a twenty for hair like Miranda's.