Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has skincare experts concerned about a new product she's launching next week.

The world's youngest self-made billionaire is selling a walnut face scrub as part of her new Kylie Skin range. But fans are claiming the product could cause severe damage and create micro-tears in the skin.

PSA: don’t buy Kylie jenner’s walnut skin scrub. Walnuts and other nuts are too abrasive to exfoliate your face and instead you end up with micro tears on your skin. Which leads to wrinkles and premature aging. — teresa giudice (@drnkbleachdaily) May 12, 2019

Jenner says using the scrub two to three times a week is the "secret to a fresh face," but fans are right to be concerned, says Amanda Von Hagen, skin specialist at Glo Skin Beauty UK.

"Walnut scrubs, or any scrubs with nuts in, are too abrasive and can have dire effects on your skin such as making acne worse and pitting and scaring of the skin," she told Metro.co.uk.

"Even if the walnuts are crushed down to powder form, they can damage and cause micro-tears in the skin.

The skin specialist went on to explain that not only will the product damage the skin, it could also cause visible signs of premature ageing - due to increased exposure to daily aggressors.

Kylie Jenner's press team were contacted by Metro.co.uk but are yet to respond.

As much as I love, admire and respect Kylie Jenner - creating a walnut based face scrub is not OK. I’d rather pay a bit extra to use a product that’s not going to tear my skin to pieces. Sometimes looking for a cheaper alternative isn’t always the better option... #KylieSkin — Iz (@issielakin) May 15, 2019

The 21-year-old announced her new line on Instagram last week.

Fresh-faced and dressed in a pink dressing gown, the reality TV star says: "Let's talk about walnut scrub.

"So my walnut face scrub is really gentle, it's gentle enough to use it every day. I recommend two or three times a week, that's how much I use it. Some walnut face scrubs are kind of harsh on the skin, this isn't too abrasive.

If you really believe that Kylie Jenner’s skin looks the way it does from using her new skincare line, then you deserve the consequences of a walnut face scrub — Glitter Titties (@kelli_michelle7) May 13, 2019

"It really leaves my face feeling super baby soft, makes me look glowy, takes away dead skin cells. My walnut face scrub is my secret to a fresh face."

One Twitter user posted an image of Samantha Jones from Sex and The City after the character had a bad reaction from a chemical peel, with the caption: "Kylie Jenner's walnut face scrub does wonders".