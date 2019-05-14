We've all got a friend who loves KFC too much. But not everyone has a friend that would risk arrest over it.

That's what happened to one South African man after he was arrested for scamming his way into eating KFC for free for a whole year.

For more than a year, the 27-year-old reportedly told employees of the fast food chain he had been sent from KFC headquarters to check the quality of the food served in its restaurants.

The man allegedly carried an ID card from "head office", dressed in formal clothing and on occasion would arrive in a limousine.

South African website Xpouzar reportedly spoke to a KFC employee who was scammed by the man, admitting the con-artist was "convincing".

"When he arrived we would all try to act our best so that we didn't piss off the man from head office - he was so convincing because he was so confident, and even colleagues from other branches of KFC know him.

"When he came in, he rushed to the kitchen and checked everything, taking notes and then asked for samples of whatever he wanted. He probably worked for KFC before because he knows everything."

The story was also shared on Twitter by a Kenyan journalist who tweets from an account called The African Voice.

South African man arrested for eating at KFC free for a year by saying head office sent him to taste if they are up to standard. pic.twitter.com/1V4eD7IR2i — The African Voice (@teddyeugene) May 12, 2019

His post has received more than 40,000 likes and thousands of comments.

The story has since gone viral with many labelling the man a "hero".

He should be knighted, not arrested!! The guy is a freaking LEGEND!!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Deano (@deansleckie) May 13, 2019

Not all heroes wear capes.. pic.twitter.com/tdDjRKKAQJ — The Elleventeenth member of Wu-tang (@morrmak) May 12, 2019

When they welcome him in jail pic.twitter.com/QLYQfqt939 — siphokazi (@KaziiMtshali_) May 13, 2019

Quality Assurance Award 🥇 goes to that guy. — Toneko (@onekot) May 13, 2019