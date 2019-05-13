Summer is still months away but you can get ahead of the pack by investing in this season's swimwear trend - denim speedos.
US brand Shinesty are selling an array of blue jean-themed togs, and promises that their "jeado dong sarongs" will be "smooth on your gear."
"It is like eating a bag of chips in church. Everyone looks over at you with disgust, but deep down they want some too," reads the product description.
"These should be paired with caterpillar-style moustaches for optimal results."
The fetching pieces are available in three distinct denim-themed hues: the classic Daytona Dong Sarong, the jet black Houston Hog Holster and the tastefully-dubbed Assid Washers.
Retailing at NZ$60, they stock sizes S through to XXL - though the staff have advised that they fit "tight".