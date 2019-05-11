The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have teamed up with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on a new mental health initiative.

The royal quartet have helped to launch a text messaging helpline, dubbed Shout, which will help those who are struggling and was formed thanks to a £3 million grant donated by their Royal Foundation.

Shout will be anonymous, free to use, and open around the clock and will help those in need go from "crisis to calm" with the support of trained volunteers, and the four royals are "very excited" about the service.

Launching the initiative alongside his wife Duchess Catherine at Kensington Palace on Thursday (09.05.19), Prince William said: "With the biggest investment by the Royal Foundation to date we are today able to formally launch Shout - a new UK-wide service that connects vulnerable people in a state of crisis to trained volunteers who are there to help.

"The conversations are run by volunteers who have completed 25 hours of online training, and are monitored by an exceptional clinical team."

The prince was proud to reveal that, in the last year, 1000 volunteers have signed up and 60,000 conversations have already taken place.

He said: "That is 60,000 moments when people who were feeling scared, frightened and alone were able to use their phone to connect with someone who could support them."

Catherine hopes Shout will offer support "when it is crucially needed" and help people turn their lives around.

While Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan - who welcomed son Archie into the world earlier this week - were not at the launch, they issued a joint statement with William and Catherine about the service.

The statement said: "We are incredibly excited to be launching this service, knowing it has the potential to reach thousands of vulnerable people every day.

"Over the last few months Shout has started working quietly behind the scenes. We have all been able to see the service working up close and are so excited for its future."