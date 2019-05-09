A British mum's phenomenal breastmilk transformation has gone viral after she shared photographs of milk samples which appeared to change color over several days this week.

The post has since gone viral, with thousands of people across the planet marveling at the capabilities of a woman's body to care for its young.

Birmingham mum-of-four Jody Fisher posted a photograph to her Facebook page on Thursday, sharing a truly incredible story about her body's reaction when her daughter, Nancy, was vaccinated this week.

Jody explained that she had expressed breastmilk the day before her daughter was immunized and it had been a completely "normal color".

Jody's breastmilk suddenly turned a duck egg blue tinge two days after Nancy's immunisation. Source / Supplied.

Then her baby was taken to the local GP to have her one-year vaccinations on Tuesday afternoon.

Two days later, Jody noticed her breasts were producing very different looking milk for her daughter.

As Jody expressed her breastmilk on Thursday, she noticed the bottle filling up with milk that was tinged with a duck egg blue hue.

The transformation left her totally shocked until she did some research about what it meant.

Jody's breastmilk suddenly turned a duck egg blue tinge two days after Nancy's immunization.

According to Jody, the unusual discolouration in her milk was no cause for concern — in fact, it was her body's defense mechanism to protect her baby.

"It's blue from all the antibodies my body is producing, as it thinks she's sick with what she was vaccinated against," Jody explained.

Mum Jody Fisher. Source / Facebook.

"When she feeds, her saliva sends signals to my body to produce more milk with illness-specific antibodies."

Jody posted the photograph to show "what women's bodies can do when their children are poorly".

The post went viral immediately, with thousands of people claiming "mummies are magical".

It received more than 12,000 likes, almost 8000 shares, and more than 4300 comments.

Most of the comments were from people who were totally awe-struck that "our babies tell our bodies what they need from us".

Others congratulated Jody on sharing the fascinating story with the world.

"You are so awesome!" one woman wrote.

"Just want to make sure you know that."

Not from food

You know that old myth that if a cow eats chocolate, it will produce chocolate milk?

That definitely does not apply to this phenomenon.

Jody responded to speculation that her breastmilk was simply a by-product of her diet, or an indication of the milk's fat content - saying her breastmilk is only ever blue if her daughter is sick.

"My milk isn't this colour from what I've eaten, I have not had anything artificially colored, no supplements and no green vegetables," Jody said.

"It's never been (blue) when she's been well."

Extended breastfeeding

Jody revealed her superwoman breastmilk was "one of the reasons I'm still breastfeeding 13 months on".

"You don't get all this goodness and nutrients from formula or cows milk," she said.

"Way to go boobies."

Hundreds of women thanked Jody for sharing her story because "so many women are shamed for breastfeeding past 12 months".

One mum even announced she had been breastfeeding her baby exclusively for "20 months and counting."

Many women agreed with Jody that they have extended their breastfeeding because of the health benefits.

Vaccines work

According to Jody, her body's response to her daughter's injections proves that vaccines are doing their job of protecting the community.

"This goes to show the vaccines are doing exactly what they are meant to do, and so is my daughter's body and mine," Jody said.

"The whole point of vaccinations is to introduce a very, very weakened version of the virus or disease you want immunity from."

That way, Jody claimed, your body can make antibodies to heal itself.

"This in turn makes your body think you have already had the virus or disease so you won't get a more deadly, real version in the future," she said.

Responding to hundreds of anti-vaccination messages, Jody instructed anti-vaxxers not to come to her page and preach that vaccinations are poisonous.

"I hope your children never becomes ill with anything serious or that they don't pass it on to a poor baby waiting to have their immunisations," she said.

"All because you don't believe in vaccinations."