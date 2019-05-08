The humble McDonald's chicken nugget has been thrust into the spotlight after a US man shared his unique approach to eating the popular treat.

Sameer Jafri, from Louisiana, posted that he peels the nuggets before eating them and the revelation left thousands stunned and repulsed.

Stripping away their crispy coating he leaves them naked before the world, though it is not clear whether he consumes the degloved chicken bites first or tucks into the breading.

The horror. Photo / Sameer Jafri

The post drew more than 5000 comments from users who labelled it "monstrous" and "gross".

The technique disturbed many, with one adding: "What an actual life ruining image" while another claimed that the photo would give them nightmares.

"I'm about to have a stroke," one man wrote.

"It's a sin," one woman exclaimed.

Several others declared they were "deeply, deeply disturbed".

Others called for justice, threatening to call police on Jafri who was described as a "sicko" and "psychopath"

Perhaps more worrying than Jafri's unusual habit was that at least one other human being shares the same disturbing peccadillo, with one other deviant commenting: "I did this when I was a kid sometimes."