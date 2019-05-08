British comedy writer and radio DJ Danny Baker has apologised after tweeting a "racist" photo after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle introduced their newborn son Archie to the world.
Baker shared a post to his 501,000 followers that showed a couple holding on to a chimpanzee dressed in a suit, with the text "Royal baby leaves hospital".
He later apologised, saying: "Sorry my gag pic of the little fella in the posh outfit has whipped some up. Never occurred to me because, well, mind not diseased."
The radio veteran insisted there had been no racist intent, telling a Twitter follower that the "connection never occurred" to him.
The response on Twitter was swift, with some calling for the broadcaster to be axed:
Others questioned the relative intelligence of Baker and the chimp pictured:
Baker's apology all fell short for many users, who accused him of shifting the blame:
Markle has proudly embraced her biracial heritage in the past: "I'm half black and half white ... While my mixed heritage may have created a grey area surrounding my self-identification, keeping me with a foot on both sides of the fence, I have come to embrace that.
"To say who I am, to share where I'm from, to voice my pride in being a strong, confident mixed-race woman."