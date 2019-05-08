This is the photograph the world has been waiting for - our first glimpse of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's "bundle of joy".

New mother Meghan appeared emotional as she described how she now has the "two best guys in the world" after the birth of Baby Sussex.

"It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy," she said.

Speaking in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle as her husband held their two-day-old child, Meghan added: "He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm.

Advertisement

"As they both laughed, Harry said: "I don't know who he gets that from." The Duchess, in a white dress, repeatedly rubbed her newborn's head as her husband in a light grey suit held the boy. She described the days since her pregnancy as "special".

When asked who the baby most resembles, Prince Harry said they would have to "monitor him over the next month" because "his looks are changing every day".

Prince Harry and Meghan with Baby Sussex. Photo / Dominic Lipinski

Both parents' smiles were palpable as they shared their baby with the world, as the Duke described him as their "very own bundle of joy".

This afternoon, Baby Sussex will meet the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, and Meghan said she "cannot wait" to share him with their family.

Her mother Doria Ragland has been at her side since birth.

Asked how he found parenting, Harry added: "It's great. Parenting is amazing. It's only been two and a half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy."

For now, Baby Sussex remains nameless, and the Duchess did not divulge where she gave birth. He was dressed in a white hat and matching shawl.