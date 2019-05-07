Anna Wintour, Vogue editor extraordinaire, has been a co-chair for the exclusive Met Gala since 1995.

Recently she revealed on the Today show who she'd love to see posing up the steps of the Met for the prestigious event.

Wintour sat with host Jenna Bush Hager and named none other than Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle as her dream attendees.

"I would love to have the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge together. That would be my dream couple," she answered. "They could leave their husbands at home."

Middleton and Markle both have not been to the event, but have probably received many the hopeful invite.

The Gala is held on the first Monday (US time) of May each year, in other words, today.

Unfortunately the royal dress code prevents Middleton and Markle from getting too creative. Photo / Getty Images

Wintour also revealed the heavy preparations going into the event, sharing that the signature sunnies she was wearing were acting less of a fashion statement than a disguise to hide her tired eyes.

"I haven't actually been to bed," Wintour said, explaining she stayed up all night making notes for the next one.

She says she has the next three themes already chosen, as well as a few new attendees to add to the list.

Someday, if Wintour gets her way (which, we're hoping she does), we might get to see these trendsetting royals appearing at the fashion event of the year.

What could also help is Markle's close friend Serena Williams also being a co-chair for the event.

Despite the duchess' becoming two of the biggest names in style, the royal dress code would prevent them from living up to the bold expectations of the gala.

One can only imagine what they'd come up with for this year's theme Camp: Notes on Fashion, inspired by Susan Sontag's 1964 essay that defines camp as "love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration."

Wintour revealed an extra detail of the event, too, hinting that guests have been told to arrive "on unusual methods of transport".