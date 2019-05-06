Fashionistas rejoice — this year's most fashionable red (or in this case, pink) carpet is here.

Previous themes, such as Heavenly Bodies, have caused controversy and this year's theme looks to again keep us on our toes, matching the Met's Costume Institute exhibition - Camp: Notes on Fashion.

The exhibit is inspired by Susan Sontag's 1964 essay that defines camp as "love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration."

The gala, spearheaded by Vogue editor Anna Wintour, is easily one of the most exclusive events in the world and every Met Gala attendee must be personally approved by Wintour herself.

So, as the stars begin to descend on the event, here are our picks for the best dressed on the fashion world's most impressive pink carpet.

Anna Wintour

Woman of the hour, Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour, looks the epitome of glamour in a pink and black feathered cape worn over a heavily embellished floral sequin dress.

The queen of chic wore a vintage diamond necklace which perfectly compliments her trademark hairstyle.

Anna Wintour. Photo / Getty Images

Lady Gaga

If there is one person who knows how to make an entrance, it's Lady Gaga.

The Poker Face hitmaker, and co-host, first arrived in a voluminous pink number, and then transformed, not once, not twice, but three times in front of enthralled media.

Her final outfit change revealed a lingerie number complete with a pink and gold Haus of Gaga trolley full of hats and bags.

Lady Gaga. Photo / Getty Images

One of Lady Gaga's outfit transformations. Photo / Getty Images

Harry Styles

The final host for the night Harry Styles has arrived wearing a sheer black puffy-sleeved blouse with a bow, black trousers, heeled black boots and a single pearl earring.

The entire outfit was Gucci, and the former One Direction star took time to pose on the carpet with the brand's creative director.

Harry Styles. Photo / Getty Images

Serena Williams

Serena Williams shines as bright as the sun in a yellow Versace gown dotted with hot pink petals.

The statement look was made a tad casual with the flash of neon Nike sneakers underneath.

Serena Williams. Photo / Getty Images

Celine Dion

Celine Dion embodies the theme of this year's Met - the more extra the better.

The singer rocked a stage-ready glitzy fringe dress with statement earrings and a spiky silver headpiece.

Celine Dion. Photo / Getty Images

Sara Sampaio

In a peplum layered dress, the Victoria's Secret model resembles a princess with a sparkling, diamond net over a white tulle gown.

Sampaio then funked up the look with a smokey eye for her first ever Met Gala.

Sara Sampaio. Photo / Getty Images

Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner stepped out debuting a platinum Anna Wintour-esque bob.

She wore a silver tulle coat over a wide-legged navy jumpsuit that really could have done with a steam.

Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner. Photo / Getty Images

Florence Welch

The singer looks like the image of an ice queen, in a baby blue monochromatic look.

The floral maxi gown is sharpened up with an embellished cape of the same hue that drags along the ground behind her.

Florence Welch. Photo / Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan

Irish actress Saoirse Ronan donned a full-length sequin gown complete with oversized jewel encrusted dragon shoulder pads.

Saoirse Ronan. Photo / Getty Images

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

The actresses turned designers went for their classic glamorous yet understated look.

They might've missed the memo on the theme, however, because in their twinning fully leather outfits, we don't see much that is unexpected at all.

Mary Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen. Photo / Getty Images

Emily Blunt

Mary Poppins actress Emily Blunt stepped out in a gold leaf adorned gown with matching headpiece.

Emily Blunt. Photo / Getty Images

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Turner

Accompanied by his wife Sophie Turner, Benedict Cumberbatch has taken to the pink carpet in an all-white look, complete with a fedora, slippers and a cane.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter. Photo / Getty Images

Jared Leto

Jared Leto has donned a full-length scarlet gown, accessorized with a crystal body chain vest and a clutch bag replica of his own head.

Jared Leto. Photo / Getty Images

Hayley Bieber

Justin Bieber's new wife Hailey Bieber has jumped on the long-sleeved dress trend - opting for a baby pink high neck gown, paired with a matching bejewelled g-string.

Hailey Bieber. Photo / Getty Images

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Cyrus's structured mini dress screamed glitzy sophistication with a cutting edge shape.

However, her ensemble didn't manage to make up for her actor husband's boring black outfit.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth. Photo / Getty Images

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart

Riverdale couple Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart took to the pink carpet together, seemingly inspired by 70's vibes and Marie Antoinette.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart. Photo / Getty Images

Katy Perry

Katy Perry literally lights up the pink carpet, dressed as a chandelier.

Katy Perry. Photo / Getty Images

Gigi Hadid and Michael Kors

The supermodel has been dressed in a one-piece Michael Kors jumpsuit in a metallic psychedelic pattern.

The head head-to-toe look makes a bold statement next to Kors in a sequin top hat.

Michael Kors, left, and Gigi Hadid. Photo / AP

Kim Kardashian

The reality star's shown up dripping in water like crystals and didn't miss a beat, with glossy hair and wet-look makeup to finish it off.

Kim Kardashian West. Photo / Getty Images

Kylie and Kendall Jenner

Sisters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner have taken to the pink carpet together, dripping in Showgirl-esque feather gowns.

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner. Photo / Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out in his-and-hers silver garb, with Chopra donning a pastel-hued feather cloak and crown.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Photo / Getty Images

Cardi B

Cardi B has officially arrived wearing a truly show-stopping scarlet extravaganza.

Cardi B. Photo / Getty Images

Cara Delveigne

In this multicoloured look, Delevigne is having a whole lot of fun.

In case her rainbow dress and orange wasn't enough, she's gone and put bananas on her head as well as eyeballs, teeth and a fried egg.