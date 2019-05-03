Crocs, the comfortable but widely mocked shoe, is raising eyebrows with its latest incarnation.

Seeking to move the brand out of the back garden and into the realm of streetwear, the makers of Crocs have teamed with Japanese brand Beams to create a hybrid born of a 1980s fever dream.

Combining the plastic fantastic with a mini bum-bag, the new design allows the wearer to rock the 80s style staple on the back of the shoe, or on the front to really make a statement.

Don't expect to fit your Walkman inside the small pouches, with each small bag fitting only small items such as lipstick or chewing gum.

Available in through the Beams website in teal and or purple, or purple and teal, the shoes will set you back US$53 ($80).

Reaction on social media was divided, with some questioning whether the world really needs the brave combination:

Am I the only one who finds these new #crocs with fanny packs cute? https://t.co/7oEl46KVQ1 — Aruni Sunil (@aruni_sunil) April 30, 2019

Other options in the range include shoes with gems, fringing and the oh-so-necessary sun visor.

The collaboration is part of a recent resurgence for the brand, who have combined with rapper Post Malone and high-end fashion brand Balenciaga to boost the profile of the much maligned shoe.