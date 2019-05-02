To be clear, we're not suggesting this is a great idea.

But people across the globe have figured out an easy, if mildly dangerous, way to create a makeshift treadmill in their homes: by pouring soap or shower gel onto tiled floors in kitchens and bathrooms, adding a touch of water, gripping a sturdy surface, then forming a trot by slipping their feet across the self-created hazard. It kind of works.

I cant afford a gym membership so 😂 pic.twitter.com/uyteBC6s5m — Dej301 😝 (@_dlew32) April 29, 2019

It may not be the ideal form of exercise, and it could very easily go wrong for the clumsy among us, but people worldwide are at least amused by the effort. A video posted two weeks ago on Weibo, a Chinese social network, has been viewed more than 14 million times. A video posted by Deja Lewis (above), a 20-year-old student from Gaithersburg, Maryland, posted Monday, has been viewed more than 20 million times on Twitter.

"I held myself up as I was running and when I wanted to stop, I just slowed down and tried to find a dry spot on the ground to put my feet," she said.

Neither was the first to figure out the new form of DIY exercise. One video of an unidentified man doing the same thing was posted to Imgur on March 26, and another man posted a similar video on YouTube on April 3.

Lest you think there's a vast Treadmill Challenge taking over the internet, there hasn't yet been a wave of imitators. It's come closest to a phenomenon in China, where thousands of Weibo users have commented on a handful of popular videos.

The challenge was trending in China. Photo / via Weibo

In China, many of those commenters fretted about the possibility of broken bones or chipped teeth, or that the videos could be a bad influence on less graceful, vulnerable children. But others hailed the runners as conquerors, referring to those who subjected themselves to the slippery conditions as "talents" or "those who have defeated the treadmill."

The videos have a slapstick appeal: When the participants speed up, their legs spin like accident-prone cartoon characters. A tension arises as viewers wonder when, or if, the runners will slip, and just how clumsy they will look when they do. Thus far, there has been little payoff for those thirsting for chaos: The runners have almost all remained on their feet.

"My feet were slipping backward so I was trying to move my feet forward so I wouldn't fall on my face," Lewis said of her jerky movements in the video.

She said she did not fall in her two attempts but warned that laughing too hard may lead to an accident.