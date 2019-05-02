As if the world isn't going through enough right now, someone has gone and created "salad lasagne", a thing that really didn't need to be a thing.

This complete and utter aberration has gone viral on the internet after being posted on Reddit, leading to a fierce debate on what's allowed to be called lasagne and what isn't deserving of the name (eg, this awful looking thing you see above).

Vegetarian lasagne was already enough of a departure from the Italian classic of meat, pasta and bechamel sauce. Throwing together some cold vegetables into a lasagne shape and calling it a lasagne is too outrageous for any journalistic objectivity to prevail and, frankly, I'm getting angrier just typing this sentence.

A number of people commented on the Reddit post about what a bad idea that undoubtedly soggy pile of vegetables is.

"You are killing Italian people," someone wrote.

Others went so far as saying it "should be illegal".

Not everyone agrees. "This genius just discovered the proper method of serving salad. No more "digging" for an extra slice of tomato. 10/10," someone commented, clearly oblivious to the fact that "salad lasagne" should never be a thing anywhere.

The issue has also been discussed at length on Twitter, where people's opinions varied wildly as well.