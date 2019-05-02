A Trade Me listing for a Mercedes-Benz being sold in Wellington has been labelled "a bit fishy" by a potential buyer.

The bizarre auction for the Mercedes-Benz E 350 Station Wagon 2006 doesn't only feature several photos of the vehicle, but also a man dressed up as a mermaid and a woman wearing an octopus head costume.

In several photos, the sea creatures are seen posing on top of the car hood and sitting in the car boot.

The blue octopus is wearing blue ocean wave tights and has a tiny octopus printed on her shoes to tie the outfit together. Photo / Trade Me

The merman is wearing a green bikini top and tail — with a beard, hairy tummy and long luscious hair to pull off the look.

Advertisement

The blue octopus is wearing blue ocean wave tights and has a tiny octopus printed on her shoes to tie the outfit together.

The listing says that the item is "A Mercedes fit for Mermaids" and goes on to explain the benefits of the "fishy" deal.

"This glorious Mercedes Benz E350 Avantgarde from the year of Tangaroa 2006 comes with a Kraken recommendation: Even the merpeople of Wellington have chosen this vehicle as their preferred chariot of choice," the listing reads.

"It's a stationwagon so it fits all your fishtails, cephalopods and boating equipment. It has a super powerful engine and self-levelling rear suspension so you can tow a pirate boat, or a trailer or whatever slippery stuff you may want.

"It only has done 175,000kms, is all leather interior, super deluxe so even Neptune himself would be comfortable as (as it caresses his scaly posterior). It even washes its own headlights like a giant fricking mantis! And does pretty much everything else for itself other than drive (so make sure you transform back from the fishtail to legs before you hit the gas!).

The listing also reveals that the transmission was rebuilt at 150,000kms and features many things including a 6-stack CD player.

"The amount of secret stashes, compartments, nooks and crannies are uncountable - we still haven't found the pirate booty we hid when we drank too much Kraken Rum. And it has a sunroof so Arielle's red locks can flow breezily in the wind.

The merman is wearing a green bikini top and tail - with a beard, hairy tummy and long luscious hair to pull off the look. Photo / Trade Me

"Three independent zones of climate control mean no more bickering between hot and cold-blooded sea creatures.

"Either way, it's a brilliant MER(man)cedes that would make any king or queen of the seas proud.

The auction, that has a start price of $5000, has many hilarious questions and comment by potential buyers.

"I would be worried it might have fishy or rotten seaweed smells?," one person asked.

"It smells of sea roses only. The leather is as sweet as a kina and as soft as otter fur," the seller replied.

When asked if the car comes with a mermaid and octopus, the seller wrote: "It certainly comes with a meet & greet!"

One even asked if they could take the mermaid on a date and seller said they would get a Kai Moana dinner cooked by a mermaid if they bought the car now.