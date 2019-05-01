A Mercedes driver has been blasted as "selfish" and "entitled" for their horrible parking job at a Sydney Bunnings store.

A photo of the dodgy park was uploaded to Reddit, prompting a wave of anger from users.

The picture shows the car parked across a walkway leading into the store in Alexandria.

"If you park like this you deserve to have your car keyed," one person wrote.

"Some people just don't have any courtesy or respect, and are just selfish," another said.

The shocking parking job. Photo / Reddit

There were some people that urged others to give the driver the benefit of the doubt.

"You don't know his situation, perhaps he needed an emergency snag," one person said.

Another suggested maybe the driver didn't realise he wasn't allowed to park there.

This argument was quickly knocked down though, with one person saying: "If that driver was unable to see those giant yellow lines and was unable to comprehend their meaning then they need to be off the road."