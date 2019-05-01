Nesting takes many forms. Some parents-to-be prepare the baby's room, others declutter the whole house. Meghan and Harry have apparently included a social media cleanup in their preparation for the arrival of the royal baby.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have unfollowed Prince William and Duchess Kate on Instagram, along with every other individual in the family. In fact, their official Instagram account is now only following 16 other accounts.

Don't worry: this is not part of their alleged ongoing feud.

The couple explained in a new post that they have decided to only follow organisations that work to "promote mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection" during the month of May.

Advertisement

May is Mental Health Awareness Month in the US and Mental Health Awareness Week runs from May 13 to 19 is in the UK.

The couple chose to do this as a way to highlight the work those organisations do and invited everyone on Instagram to check out their list.

"There are countless organisations doing amazing work for mental health – please consider the accounts we've highlighted as a small snapshot of this global support network," they posted.

"We are all in this together."