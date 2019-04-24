We've all had to deal with those burnt saucepans that no amount of elbow grease seems to clean up.

Burnt rice is one of the worst offenders when it comes to ruining saucepans but a Facebook post has promised to end all the hours of fruitless soaking and vigorous scrubbing.

A mum asked online cleaning community "Mums Who Clean" for thoughts on how to clean burnt rice off a saucepan.

Among several solutions, one trumped them all, with many claiming to having done it successfully.

"Put a dishwashing tablet in the bottom and cover with boiling hot water. Leave over night and it requires zero scrubbing," a mum suggested.

Another person suggested the same technique and added you don't even need to leave the pan to soak overnight.

The mother who'd initially asked for advice shared her results with the community.

"Dishwashing tablet with hot water did the trick. No scrubbing needed! Thanks mums!!!" she updated.