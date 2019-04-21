A Rolleston woman got herself a sweet Easter treat this morning, only to find a less than savoury surprise inside.

The woman, who asked not to be named, bought a Kinder Surprise egg from the nearby petrol station and took it home for a treat, in between a weekend of sanding and painting.

She was shocked to crack through the chocolate to find a Kinder toy holding three balloons with "K" on them.

"I literally went 'oh my goodness', someone in the sales and marketing department needs to be fired," she told the Herald.

"They clearly didn't do their job properly. Someone really stuffed up."

She said luckily it was only a treat to be shared among adults doing renovations and no kids were around to ask any questions about the toy.

It seems the "KKK" Kinder toys made their way to New Zealand, despite the company apologising for these overseas earlier this year.

Customers complained after receiving a Kinder mascot holding three balloons with "K" on them, which they read as a reference to the American fundamentalist hate group Ku Klux Klan (KKK).

According to Ferrero, who owns Kinder, the toy was originally designed with one balloon with a "K" on it, then two other balloons were added for structure stability.

"As detailed in the note to our consumer, initially it was designed with one balloon with a 'K' on it," a company spokesperson said back in January.

"However, two more were added to provide a more robust structure, as the safety and quality of our toys is of the utmost importance.

"We had absolutely no intention to make associations with the Ku Klux Klan and we truly apologise to our consumers for any unintentional offence caused."