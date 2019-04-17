A Kiwi couple desperate to escape the London rental market was overwhelmed with joy when they purchased their "dream home" after only viewing two others.

The couple, who featured on the UK TV show Location, Location, Location, moved from New Zealand to a rental flat in Wimbledon with their young son, Matthew.

But the pair really wanted to get out of the rent game - they were paying $3876 a month - and buy their own home as soon as possible.

They ended up nabbing the third house they viewed.

Advertisement

The couple labelled the brick style house as their "first proper home" as a young expanding family - expecting their second baby in a few month's time.

Presenters Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer attempted to help the family find a new home in the city of Surrey, but they needed some serious help after living in a pricey area for several years.

The entrance. Photo / Location, Location, Location

Spencer and Allsopp were dubious that the couple would find all their demands in their ideal area of Woking for £450,000, ($872,000 NZD).

The house they ended up purchasing in the Saint John's area of Woking has a riverside cycling commute, a "village feel" and good local schools, which ticked a lot of boxes for the couple.

The corner house is tucked away at the end of a row and has a large wrap-around garden, a large kitchen, four bedrooms and a downstairs bathroom.

The property also came in at £440,000 ($850,000 NZD) - £10,000 ($19,000 NZD) less than their budget.

"I like it," Rachael exclaimed, adding: "It's got everything that we need."

The large open plan kitchen. Photo / Location, Location, Location

Husband Mark was sold immediately saying: "I love the village here, I love the garden..."

"That is beautiful, really gorgeous," Rachael chipped in. "I can see how this could work for us."

It was also revealed that keen viewers were coming to see the house that afternoon too, so the couple quickly put in an offer at the asking price in order to nab the property.

When the couple received the news their offer had been accepted, Rachael burst into tears.

Speaking to the camera, she said: "It's the first place I can call a proper home, which is really exciting. We'll have to get it sorted before baby number two arrives."