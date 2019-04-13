KFC has introduced a new (and improved?) version of Colonel Sanders, who's now a hispter social media influencer.

The fried chicken brand's new social media campaign is a parody of Instagram influencers and includes a CGI version of Colonel Sanders, looking hot and spicy in a whole new way.

He's got the trendy specs, a nicely combed beard and has shed a few kilos (and also seems to have lost a number of years).

Super-slick looking Colonel Harland Sanders has a new Instagram bio, which says he is a "Virtual Influencer", "chasing the dream".

He even got some sweet ink on his now chiseled torso.

His revamped Instagram feed features everything you'd expect from an Insta celeb, including, of course, a photo of him on a horse, "connecting with nature".

He's also not ashamed to talk about his beauty routine and the importance of "self-care".

"Self-care is really important. It's a cliche, but it's true that when you look good you feel good," he says in a post, advertising beauty products for men.

"Take some space for self-care, so you look good, then you feel good, then you are more good with yourself, then you can go get your dreams. Like starting an international series of chicken restaurants. Small things like self-care have a huge impact on beard confidence and beard look, which has a huge impact on your goals. That's why self-care is such an important part of the #secretrecipeforsuccess and it will help you achieve your goals too."

The colonel is also hanging out with the cool kids now. His latest post shows him with rock band Portugal The Man.

All part of his #secretrecipeforsuccess, he says.