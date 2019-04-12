A Hamilton man's quest for love on Tinder just cost him $80 and 20 demerit points after getting caught up in a police operation.

Waikato police revealed the man's unlucky love story on their Facebook page today as they revealed details of an operating targeting seatbelts and people using cellphones while driving.

Officers took to the streets along Anglesea St, with officers standing at each either end, when one particular driver caught their eye - but not in the way the man would have liked.

"Some of the team were out monitoring traffic yesterday. They were paying special attention to seatbelts and the use of cell phones.

"Along Anglesea St we had someone on foot at (one end) and reporting back to other officers awaiting at the other end.

"One gentlemen will be given a special mention for his use of Tinder whilst driving. He was swiping across his options and failed to notice the police officer looking at him. Even more embarrassing was when he was subsequently pulled over and tried to tell a little 'fib'."

The man was given an $80 fine and 20 demerit points.

"Remember people if you need to swipe right pull over to the left! There are a many offences that we enforce and this is done to keep you safe on the road AND on the footpaths."

There were in excess of 30 infringement notices issued for the whole day.