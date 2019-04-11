A woman who suffers from severe arthritis and needs a walking stick has been abused in a nasty note left on her car in a disabled bay.

The woman was left visibly upset at the vile message she found on her windscreen after shopping at a supermarket in Canvey Island in Essex on Tuesday morning.

The woman has painful ulcers on her legs and a lung condition called chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which entitles her to a legitimate disabled blue badge.

The abusive note, which was written on a computer, accused the woman of being "simple", a "moron" and a "lazy slob".

It reads: "I am sorry if you are a bit simple – I will try to make this as straightforward for you as possible – this is a disabled parking bay and not for some inconsiderate moron who uses someone else's disabled badge – all because you cannot be bothered to park legally! Have a nice day!"

The note labelled the woman an "inconsiderate moron". Photo / Facebook

On the note, the person then wrote in pen "you lazy slob" which included a photo of a disabled blue badge.

The message was typed on A4 paper.

The victim's daughter shared the note on social media, slamming the person responsible.

She said: "My mother wasn't entirely sure about (me) sharing the note, as she thinks people always have their own reasons for their actions, which I agree with.

"But I was angry at her being called a lazy slob and hoped by posting it, that the person who did this, would think twice in future to how it can affect people with disabilities that are unseen.

"Mum suffers from severe arthritis in her legs and hands and uses a walking stick constantly.

"She has leg ulcers which are treated daily and she also suffers with COPD which is monitored by the doctors and she is on medication for, along with various other health concerns.

"It makes me angry someone would write this."