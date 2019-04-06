After it was reported that Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson had rekindled their romance, a new report claims the pair are "friends with benefits".

The couple divorced in 1996, but have been famed for their rollercoaster relationship since, while raising their daughters; princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Now, amidst rumours of whether or not they will remarry, The Sun reports the pair are back in a romantic relationship which friends say makes them "friends with benefits".

Unlike in the past few years, neither is dating or pursuing anyone else romantically.

It is claimed Prince Philip, who has retired from public duties, has removed his previous long-standing objection to the pair's relationship, with friends saying he "doesn't care" anymore.

However, the Sun reports Prince Charles is still "not ok" with Fergie and "can't stand her".

A royal source said: "He thinks she's brought embarrassment to the Royal Family in the past and his relationship with his brother has been strained as a result.

"There's so much baggage because he feels she sided with Diana over Camilla all those years ago.

"The fear with her is that she will never stop promoting herself and looking for ways to make money off her royal position."

The official word from the Duchess of York is that she and the Duke simply "remain good friends as they have been for many years, and nothing has changed."

However, last year Fergie told an Australian radio show they "never really left each other" and said they are the "happiest divorced couple in the world".

She was also quoted as saying: "He's still my handsome prince, he'll always be my handsome prince".

While Prince Charles may not be a fan of Fergie's, the Duchess of York appears to still be in the royal family's good graces, with the Queen inviting her to Balmoral for summer visits.

Fergie is said to join Her Majesty for tea at Ascot and Windsor Castle, and was also invited

to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May last year.

However, she does not get an invite to the Queen's estate in Sandringham when Beatrice and Eugenie join their father and the rest of the royals for Christmas.