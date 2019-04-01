Former Sports Illustrated model and wife of John Legend, Chrissy Teigen is known for speaking the truth on social media.

From blasting Donald Trump to slamming Meghan Markle's father or waging a Twitter war against vegetarians, the mother-of-two always says exactly what's on her mind.

Most recently, she was honest with her 11 million Twitter followers about her "new normal" body shape. The best-selling author of cookbook "Cravings" incites exactly what the title describes, when she shares delicious recipe testings and food experiments with her followers.

Teigen is often victim to criticism but always claps back and has the last say. When it comes to her weight, she says she doesn't care how she looks. In fact, she claims she's the happiest she's been in a long time.

She wrote on Twitter: "'How do you eat like this??' - basically I am 20 pounds (9kg) heavier than I was before miles. He's 10 months old, I never lost the last bit because I just love food too much. Just coming to terms with my new normal, when I had this certain number for so long!"

In a subsequent tweet the Sports Illustrated model added: "the thinnest I've ever been was right after Luna. Postpartum depression. I'LL TAKE THESE POUNDS AND THIS FEELING!"

Earlier in the day she shared details of a night out with husband John Legend and how much they ate.

"Yesterday we went to Joy in Highland Park & ordered, I am serious, everything on the menu. then we went to donut friend across the street and had apple fritters," she said.

"Then we went to somi somi for ice cream in k-town. then we went to Korean bbq. then I had a meatball sub at home."

After this she wrote, "it's been too long since thanksgiving. I'm gonna make thanksgiving dinner tonight."

Teigen has spoken out on the reality of motherhood before. In a world saturated with guides to post-baby-weight-loss and posts about the amazing post-baby glow, she tries to keep it real.

Teigen laughs at the weight she used to think she had to be. Photo / Getty Images

On Instagram last month, she posted about one of her "toughest" days with 3-year-old daughter Luna.

On her story, she shared with 23.5 million followers: "For everyone that's like 'omg my ovaries are exploding when I see your kids, omg so cute I need a baby right now!' We don't Instagram everything, okay? We don't."

Last year she shared a video in a bikini of her "mum bod" to show what "regular ol' bodies look like," opposed to what social media suggests.