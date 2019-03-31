Max Key has today left New Zealand for what he calls "the adventure of a lifetime".

The son of former Prime Minister John Key said he was looking forward to "getting away from the pressure" he felt in New Zealand.

"Today is finally the day. I've officially quit my job (believe it or not I actually had one the whole time), packed my bags, tidied my room (for you mum) and am set for the adventure of my lifetime," he wrote in an Instagram post.

"I'm excited, nervous and ready to take on the world," he added.

He will spent the next few months exploring North America, Europe and Africa. He did not disclose how long he will be away from New Zealand for.

"For those of you who don't know, I plan on going backpacking and travelling through North America, Europe and Africa for the next portion of my life. Despite the excitement of it all, it's been a sad and emotional day saying goodbye to my amazing parents, my best mates who are also like family to me, and my fur child, Kyro.

"I'm looking forward to getting away from the pressure I feel myself under here in NZ, as well as challenging and teaching myself how to be happy and satisfied with my own company. I'm also super pumped to experience diverse and exciting new cultures and looking forward to meeting some crazy new people."

He plans on documenting his adventure on his social media and says he can't wait to take people along on the journey with him.