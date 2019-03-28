A frustrated mother and wife has taken to Facebook to share the hilarious shopping list she gave her "lazy husband" after he refused to pitch in and help around the house.

Karen Alpert, better known as mummy blogger Baby Sideburns, revealed her revenge by sharing a picture of the list - which left her followers in stitches.

The US-based mother wrote in the post: "OMG my hubby has been lying on the couch all morning while I'm doing sooooo much stuff so I finally got super annoyed and sent him to the grocery store with a special shopping list. And yes I turned my ringer off."

Alpert asked her husband to pick up three per cent milk, seedless strawberries, fat-free hummus, wheat thins - which needed to be in a blue box - unsour cream, double diet coke, mellow cheese, and some organic Pop Tarts.

The list Karen gave her husband. Photo / Facebook

The chuckle-worthy post quickly got over 60,000 likes, 17,000 comments and 51,000 shares on Facebook after it was shared over the weekend.

One amused mum wrote: "The thing is, my husband calls me no matter what I send him for, every time. Part of what makes this funny!"

Another added: "All I can say is, "Thank gawd [sic] I wasn't drinking anything when I looked the second time because my computer keyboard would have been ruined!"

"I am seriously invested in knowing what he came back with...." wrote a third, with another adding "Ok. I wouldn't be that mean but it would be so funny!!"

This isn't the first time Alpert has cracked jokes at her husband's expense. In her blog she confesses it's all in good fun and explains her husband is a "very helpful, hot, amazing hubby who I somehow fooled into marrying me."