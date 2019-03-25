Kiwi Gary Lewis has split from Lady Davina Windsor, 14 years after becoming the first Māori to marry into the British royal family, according to UK reports.

Lewis was a builder and sheep shearer from Gisborne when he met Lady Davina, the daughter of the Queen's cousin, the Duke of Gloucester, on a beach in Bali in 2000.

They lived in Grey Lynn in Auckland for just over a year in what the Herald at the time reported as a two-bedroom "villa converted into two flats ... with grape vines covering a quaint courtyard" on Fisherton St.

After a quiet ceremony in Kensington Palace's chapel in 2004, the pair settled in the UK. They have two children, Senna Kowhai, eight, and Tane Mahuta, six. Lewis also has a son from a previous relationship.

Gary Lewis with his now ex-wife, Lady Davina Windsor, standing alongside Princes Harry and William. Photo / Getty Images

According to the Express.co.uk, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "Lady Davina Lewis and Gary Lewis were divorced last year."

During their marriage, the pair spent time alongside the Queen's immediate family, often pictured with the likes of Princes William and Harry at official events.

In 2005 the couple were invited to attend the Queen's reception for the All Blacks at Buckingham Palace and they were guests at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011.

Lewis and Lady Davina with Jerry Collins and Rico Gear at a reception with the Queen. Photo / Getty Images

Lewis, the nephew of New Zealand author Witi Ihimaera, is said to be a keen surfer and known to friends as "Gazza".

The divorce of Lewis and Lady Davina is the 11th separation among the royal family's 22 great-grandchildren of King George V.