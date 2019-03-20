The world is waiting patiently for the arrival of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby in late April. To be expected, Baby Sussex's gender is not yet known to the world.

But according to a popular betting site, it has been deemed much more likely that the Duke and Duchess will be welcoming a baby girl rather than a boy.

The Daily Mail reported that online gambling company Betfair, revealed the odds for the unborn child to be a girl are officially at 1/2.

Markle is now heavily pregnant, and the baby is expected late April. Photo / Getty Images

That means, in booking terms, it's twice as likely the baby will be a girl than a boy.

Betfair Spokesperson Katie Baylis explained: "Following a significant bet this afternoon we've slashed the odds of the Royal baby being a girl from 10/11 to 1/2 , with a boy now out to 6/4.

"This bet is one of the biggest we've seen on the Royal Baby markets this year so could be a big clue that we will have a new Princess in the coming weeks."

Baby Sussex: A place in the crown

Baby Sussex won't automatically receive the title of Prince or Princess.

A first son of Harry's would become Earl of Dumbarton - one of the subsidiary titles Harry received from the Queen on the morning of his wedding.

According to the Daily Mail, a daughter would be Lady (first name) Mountbatten-Windsor, and any subsequent sons Lord (first name) Mounbatten-Windsor.

It would be at the discretion of the Queen to allow Harry and Meghan's children to be HRHs and princes and princesses.

Following a 2011 change in law that granted the same status to sons and daughters, the baby will supersede Prince Andrew in the line of succession to the throne.