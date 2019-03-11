It's common for travellers to misplace small bags or leave their headphones at home.

But for one mother, her forgetfulness turned to horror after she boarded a plane and forgot to take her newborn baby with her.

According to Gulf News, the Saudia Flight SV832 had departed Jeddah's King Abdulaziz International Airport en route to Kuala Lumpur airport when suddenly the woman realised her baby was still at the boarding area of the terminal.

After alerting the plane staff, the pilot can be heard asking traffic controllers, "May God be with us. Can we come back or what?".

"This flight is requesting to come back…a passenger forgot her baby in the waiting area, the poor thing."

The operator gained permission for them to turn around, saying: "Okay, head back to the gate. This is totally a new one for us!"

The bizarre incident ended on a happy note after the mother was reunited with her baby at the airport.

According to Gulf News, many passengers praised the pilot for his kind heart while others weren't impressed and called the mother careless.

One person said they should charge the mother with the additional costs of turning around.