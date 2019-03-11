A bride has been left distraught after her future mother-in-law suggested she not invite her disabled father because he might "traumatise people".

The 27-year-old woman revealed she was engaged to an "amazing guy" and was busy planning the wedding.

But during preparations things turned bad after her boyfriend's mum suggested banning her dad from the wedding, as she fears his "serious disfigurement" might scare guests.

Posting on social media, the bride-to-be explained that her dad had been in a traumatic accident when she was a child, leaving him disabled.

"When I was a little girl, my dad was involved in a really bad accident and was burned over a large portion of his body," she wrote.

"He lost part of one limb and has some serious disfigurement. He has been a great dad and I never think about it."

However, her future mother-in-law felt the need to call the bride up and suggest that her father shouldn't come.

"A few weeks ago, my fiance started acting strange when we talked about the wedding," she said.

"Then his mum called me out of the blue and told me that she didn't think my dad should come to the wedding.

"She thinks that he will upset the guests and 'traumatise' any children who might be there.

"She is suggesting that we have a private family ceremony before the big blowout."

The suggestion left the bride distraught, therefore she confided in her mother.

"I got upset and my mum asked why," bride explained.

"When I told her, she said that she and my dad understand, which only makes me feel worse.

"Maybe my future MIL (mother-in-law) had a point, but I would really rather disinvite her than my dad."

Most people agreed with the bride that the mother-in-law should be thrown out instead of her dad.

"Run, because she's a monster," one person commented.

Another wrote: "That is the most f***ed up thing I've ever read, I would throw the man and his whole family away."

A third agreed, saying: "The fact that your fiance didn't immediately tell his mum where to go lest she be uninvited would tell me I was marrying into the wrong family, tbh."

People told her to keep her dad in the wedding, advising her she would regret not inviting him.

"I lost my father 12 years ago. I still dread my wedding day because he won't be there to walk me down," one person wrote.

Another said: "F**k your MIL and have your father walk you down. I would give ANYTHING to have him there.

"Hell, I'd have your dad walk me down if I knew who you are."