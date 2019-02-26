In the Kiwi Easter treat stakes, the Cadbury Creme egg has long reigned supreme. But could this be the year Cadbury one-ups itself with a new creation?

Enter the Cadbury Dairy Milk Creme Egg chocolate block. Yes, it certainly sounds like a mouthful: all the tooth-achingly sweet, goopy goodness of the Creme Egg encased in dairy milk chocolate squares.

The Herald got a first taste of the egg-block mashup this afternoon.

Calling in seasoned taste testers Silke Weil and Rachel Bache, we found out if the new blend trumps the legendary original.

Here's the verdict:

The Herald got a first taste of the egg-block mashup this afternoon. Photo / NZ Herald

At a glance, it looks like a regular Cadbury block. But according to Weil's research, it should give you "the whole experience of a Creme Egg in every square".

Bache is quick to decide it will be delicious and one could easily devour more than just a 180g block.

First bite comments: "Not as good as the classic Creme Egg," says Bache.

While Weil is somewhat taken aback: "It's not very creamy at all compared to a normal Creme Egg."

But there's an upside to that, she says: "It's not as messy - which is a good idea for the kids."

Bache says because the block "guarantees the goo", she's a fan of the new creation, rating it a solid eight out of 10.

But goes on to admit that's compared to her 10 out of 10 rating for the classic egg.

Weil is apologetic about her final verdict: "I'm so sorry, I'm just enjoying the normal egg so much more."

• Where can you get yours? Cadbury Dairy Milk Creme Egg block will be available for $3.60 in Countdown, New World, Pak'nSave and The Warehouse stores across New Zealand in mid-March.