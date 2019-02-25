Lady Gaga hit the red carpet for tonight's Academy Awards wearing Alexander McQueen, but the real showstopper in her outfit was her 128.54-carat Tiffany & Co diamond, aptly named "the Tiffany diamond."

The stunning yellow diamond may have looked familiar, and for good reason: it was last worn by Audrey Hepburn in 1962 for publicity posters for Breakfast At Tiffany's.

The Tiffany diamond on Audrey Hepburn in publicity posters for Breakfast at Tiffanys. Photo / Instagram

In fact, tonight marks only the third time in history that the US$30 million Tiffany diamond was worn. Before Hepburn wore the breathtaking jewel, the diamond was first worn by Sheldon Whitehouse at the 1957 Tiffany Ball held in Newport, Rhode Island.

Lady Gaga's Tiffany deal is the biggest red carpet jewellery deal ever signed, according to the New York Times.